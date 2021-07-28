From Devanjan, Rajshree is not a psychopath, but a psychologist who knows what he is doing

#Kolkata: Who remembers the special 26 movie Ajay. Fake CBI officer. The three others, like him, accompanied the bogus officer to the minister’s house. Akshay Kumar was portrayed in the role. Ajay did not get a job even after passing the exam three times. In the end, Ajay pretended to be a fake CBI officer. In the last one month, several such Ajays have been caught by the police. In the language of psychologists, even if they have mental problems, no one is mentally ill. It is better to say that they are all sociopaths.

Starting from fake IAS Devanjan Dev, fake IPS Rajshree Bhattacharya are all children of a good enough family. At the same time, they were good enough to study. In a word, intelligent enough from a young age. But why do they do this kind of work? Psychologist Rajshree Roy said, ‘It may not always be a matter of mental health. Even then, when I reach this place, some things come up. ‘ According to him, these can often be genetic issues. At the same time there are many things like personality problems, not getting more than anything, extra stress at home that can also come from. “If the perpetrator escapes after committing a crime, he does not have any mental health problems,” he said. But they have increased the scope of their crime day by day. This is where their intelligence is found. How subtly they have done each job. ‘ This is exactly what the psychologist ally Sociopath says. Sabyasachi Babu thinks that neither Devanjan Dev nor Rajshree Bhattacharya is suffering from delusional disorder. In other words, their mental state is not such that they are living in a world of ideas or a world of destiny created in their own minds. Rather, they are thinking about what they are doing. Sabyasachi Mitra said, ‘If there was a delusional disorder, it would have been caught long ago. That is completely mental illness and its treatment. But if it is a sociopath, it does everything there knowingly. ‘ He thinks that Devanjan or Rajshree has done everything consciously. ‘It does not require any social context. Such criminals are all vision wise. They plan for a month before committing a crime.

SOUJAN MONDAL