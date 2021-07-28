How many are wearing masks, how many are not wearing? State survey came up with a sensational report!

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY

#Kolkata: Is everyone wearing a mask in the current Corona situation? The state basically wanted to know about that. Sources said that a survey has been conducted by the state government recently. It has been seen that more than 51 percent people are wearing masks. Sources said that the survey was conducted on 650 regions of the state. The survey was conducted in almost every district, starting from Hooghly, Burdwan and Darjeeling. The most surveyed areas are Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata North 24 Parganas.

According to the report, a total of 51,918 people have been surveyed. In other words, the mask has been monitored. It was seen that 2600 people were wearing masks. That is 51.62 percent. Of these, 16341 people are wearing masks properly, that is, in accordance with the rules. According to sources, the report has already been given to the district governors of different districts. Not only that, the survey revealed that more than 45% of people do not read the data. And so on Tuesday the chief secretary held a video conference with the district governors. According to sources, the video conference has been instructed to pay extra attention to the wearing of masks.

According to the report, the common people are wearing masks but they are not wearing masks properly. This number is also a lot. 20 areas of Hooghly, 28 areas of Burdwan, 2 areas of Darjeeling, 72 areas of North 24 Parganas, 8 areas of Basirhat, 14 areas of Maldar, 20 areas of Bankura, 152 areas of Howrah, 35 areas of Purulia, 21 areas of Murshidabad, 4 days of North, Zones, Jalpaiguri 2 zones, Alipurduar 4 zones, Kolkata 34 zones, Asansol 29 zones, Birbhum 4 zones, Rampurhat 5 zones, South 24 Parganas 108 zones, Diamond Harbor 54 zones, Bishnupur 5 zones A region of Nandigram A region of Jhargram Two regions of West Midnapore have been surveyed over two regions. Looking at the survey report, Nabanna is a little worried. Already on Tuesday, the chief secretary told the district magistrates that no slack was given in tackling the nation’s corona. And there is no doubt that the state has grown more concerned after this survey.