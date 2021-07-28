Jawhar Sircar Tmc: ‘I have been saying from the other side of the table for so long, this time from the other side!’ Ready Mamta’s ‘surprise’ gem

#Kolkata: He was a bureaucrat in Dundee, now he is going to be known as a full fledged politician. Jahar Sarkar submitted his nomination as Trinamool Rajya Sabha candidate on Wednesday. Although he has been a staunch anti-Modi for a long time. Even in the days of ‘Achche Din’ to oppose Modi, Prasar Bharati has resigned as CEO prematurely. However, there are few people who can say very loudly that he had a very affectionate ‘love’. Such a Jahar government is now going to be Mamata Banerjee’s Rajya Sabha soldier. Although the Trinamool leader suddenly wanted to send him to the Rajya Sabha, he was a little surprised at first. “I don’t know why she (Mamata Banerjee) chose a bureaucrat like me,” he told News18Bangla. I’m still surprised. In other words, it is clear that this ‘surprise’ of Mamata is thinking of Dunde Amla like Jahar Sarkar.

However, when the opportunity arose, the former Bengali bureaucrat continued to try to be a full-fledged grassroots to stab Narendra Modi at the parliamentary level as well. In his words, ‘Mamata Banerjee’s party has confidence in me. I hope I can fulfill that confidence. In fact, the protest that he started by resigning as the CEO of Prasar Bharati came to a standstill in the arena of politics. The Jahar government, which has been opposing Modi and the BJP on various issues since his resignation from Prasar Bharati, will now press the central government in the Rajya Sabha.

There was protest against the Gerua camp among the Jahars accustomed to the Congress genre as close to the student council and later to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. But the bureaucrat had no plans to bring himself into politics. As a result, now that he has entered active politics, the Jahar government is a little worried about the consequences.

However, this time he wants to take a separate place in the current of politics. Says, ‘I have worked as a bureaucrat for so long. I spoke from the other side of the table. Today I understand, this place is also very important. There are many issues. Decisions have to be made considering all aspects. The difference between the other side of the table is huge. ‘ However, it can be said from now on that the Jahar government is becoming important even among the Rajya Sabha soldiers of Mamata Banerjee who has become the face of Modi in the country.