Mamata Banerjee gives message to CPIM leaders on Bengal politics ‘Who is the main enemy in Bengal, let’s fix the left’, Mamata advises with Kerala example – News18 Bangla

#Delhi: Let the CPM and the Left leadership fix their main enemy in Bengal At the same time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the same question to the Provincial Congress He claimed that the BJP was able to increase its strength in Bengal due to the absence of the Left-Congress. The CPM leaders of the state were mainly targeted by the Chief Minister

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on the same day, Mamata Banerjee questioned the tactics of the Left-Congress in the state. He wants the Left and the Congress leadership to consider who is their biggest enemy in Bengal, the Trinamool or the BJP. The Chief Minister said, “Left-Congress leaders should consider who is the biggest enemy in Bengal. If they could, why couldn’t they stop the BJP in Bengal? ‘

Even if an alliance is formed in Bengal, the Left and the Congress are opposing forces But the main opponent of both the parties is BJP In Kerala, the Left has formed a new government by blocking the rise of the BJP With this example, the Chief Minister wanted to explain why the Left failed in Bengal if it could stop the BJP in Kerala.

Going to Delhi, the Chief Minister has repeatedly said that everyone must unite to defeat the BJP. In a state that is strong, Mamata is advising them to strengthen their hands Mamata Banerjee has no choice but to join hands with the Left to form an all-India alliance. He has also expressed concern over the loss of power in the state in the past However, in the election battle in Bengal, the Left Congress alliance entered the electoral battle by putting the BJP and the Trinamool in virtually the same line. Its consequences are clear from the election results In the state assembly, where the BJP has gone from 3 to 6, the Left Congress has come down to zero. Mamata wanted to convey that the two parties have brought disaster to the state by attacking the BJP-Trinamool Congress in one seat.

Left Front Chairman Biman Basu has already hinted that the Left can join the grassroots to stop the BJP at the national level. When asked about this recently, Biman Basu replied, “We are ready to work with any party other than the BJP. However, there is disagreement among the leftists about joining hands with the grassroots CPM-CPI 7 in favor of a larger alliance to stop the BJP But allies, such as the RSP, believe that supporting the grassroots at the national level will further erode the credibility of the left in the state. As a result, it is not clear how the Left will take the advice of the Chief Minister