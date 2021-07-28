Mithun Chakraborty: ‘I was born a cow …’! As much trouble as there is with the dialogue, Mithun Chakraborty is relieved by the judge’s remarks

Violence spreads in popular dialogues!

Thousands of popular movie dialogues have been made from Shojad’s film Amjad Khan till date. Mithun Chakraborty’s dialogue is also popular. Mithun himself has admitted that he said that dialogue. What is left of the investigation? Mithun Chakraborty’s dialogue has nothing to do with the post-poll unrest. Initially, the court thinks so. Only the dialogue has created post-vote unrest, that’s not right. That was the dialogue he said at the brigade rally. He also admitted. Can any further investigation come after that? Justice Kaushik Chand made the remarks to the Chief Public Prosecutor on Wednesday.

Chief Public Prosecutor Shaswat Gopal Mukherjee countered the judge’s observation. Maybe Mithun Chakraborty’s dialogue is popular. After Mithun Chakraborty spoke the dialogue, there was a reaction in the election situation. Mithun is not an ordinary person. It must be understood by the court. He commented not only on the brigade assembly ground, but in some other places as well. The information came into the hands of the police. Submitting information to a police magistrate is considered a felony. The investigation is going on, the police only want answers to some questions from Mithun, also in virtual mode. Let the court grant it. The police do not want more or less of this. During the voting period, the people were passionate about the Bengali Babu without any restraint.

Marab will wear corpses here in the crematorium … not sand dunes, not jaladhora … the debate is over these dialogue shots. Mahaguru campaigned for BJP candidates in the Assembly elections from March 25 to April 28. At that time, Mithun Chakraborty was involved in various dialogues. On the basis of that allegation, the FIA ​​was referred under Section 153A, 504,505 of the Indian Penal Code. It is accused of spreading violence and trying to disturb the peace. Mithun Chakraborty filed a case in the Calcutta High Court seeking dismissal of the FIR. Mithun’s lawyers Bikash Singh and Samson Courier said, “Mithun Chakraborty said such dialogues in the presence of multiple stars including Shah Rukh Khan at the Kolkata Film Festival in 2014. The case has been set for hearing on Tuesday. We are optimistic about the court.” What can the hero of the reel turn the wheel of the law of reality! The future will answer.



