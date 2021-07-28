Private Vaccination Camp: Private Vaccination Camp? On the instructions of Nabanna that day went to Furote!

#Kolkata: The third wave is scary. Meanwhile, loose attitude is appearing among the common people. In this situation, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi (rict Night Curfew in WB) has already instructed the districts to be vigilant about following the Corona rules. The Chief Secretary instructed to use flying squads in every district. Instructions have been given to increase road checking. Meanwhile, the state health secretary held a meeting with the chief health officers of each district on the same day. The health secretary gave some urgent instructions in that meeting.

Everything that was instructed in today’s meeting …

* In order for the second dose of vaccine to be complete, it must be completed on a priority basis. * It should be strictly observed that vaccination should not be done anywhere in the vaccination camp or at the door on private initiative. * Pregnant mothers should pay special attention to the vaccination process. * More attention should be paid to the immunization process above the age of 45 years.

* Vaccination process has been specially instructed in remote areas.

The Health Secretary also directed to make the immunization process more intensive in the districts of North Bengal, especially in the remote villages of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. On the other hand, the health secretary also directed to send corona vaccine to slum areas in urban areas and rural health centers on priority basis.

On the other hand, regarding the night curfew, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi said that the ban imposed from 9 pm to 5 am was not obeyed by the common people in many cases. There are also allegations that some hotels and restaurants are breaking the law. Therefore, besides Naka checking, the state has taken a plan to bring down a flying squad. Besides, if necessary, the excise department has to be deployed on every important road and highway. It may be mentioned that the district police super commissioners have also been directed to take necessary steps against the violators. Checking should also be done at inter-state borders and international borders, the guideline said.