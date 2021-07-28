Smartphone Abandoned Minister, Pegasus Angry Forest Minister Returns Abandoned Key Pad Phone

#Kolkata: Minister of State Jyotipriya Mallick left Sadh’s smart phone and returned to his normal phone. Managing the district organization as well as the ministry. He had five smart phones in his possession to do both. But the Pegasus poker and Didi’s instructions changed and Sadh’s use of smart phones changed. For now, Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick has bought a CDMA phone in two colors, white and black. However, he will still use a smartphone for some time. Because he still wants to use the FaceTime app of that smart phone.

Mamata Banerjee has warned ministers and party leaders over the Pegasus issue. Asked to keep an eye on phone usage. Even the Chief Minister has covered the back camera of his smart phone with cellotape He showed it from the virtual stage on July 21. Pegasus can attack only through smart phones. So he has heard the warning. He even warned the ministers on the phone during the state cabinet meeting. In this situation, the MLA of Habra relied on the ordinary phone with the keypad instead of the smart phone.

Jyotipriya Mallick said, “I will have no problem using this small phone. If I need to talk to an office official or a team member, I will call or leave. If I had a smart phone, I would use WhatsApp a lot. Now I will give up that habit.” Minister 7 has been keeping his smartphone away since Tuesday Calling to talk. He said, “There may be secret or confidential words. I will no longer rely on the phone for that. I will say whatever I have to say face to face.” However, he admits, there was an advantage to using WhatsApp. Because if there was any notice, it would have been given through the group. Everyone could see. This time, of course, send a separate letter. According to the minister, it is good that the habit of writing letters will be maintained.