The cause of the accident is still unclear, forensic examination request in the case of the Red Road bus accident – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the relaxation of coronation rules, buses started plying on the streets of Kolkata from July 1. On the same day, a terrible bus accident happened on Red Road near Fort William. The Metiabruz-Howrah mini bus lost control and crashed into the wall of Fort William. Many eyewitnesses say the bus broke the railing and hit the wall. One policeman was killed. In this incident, the special force of Kolkata Police FSTP once again applied for forensic examination.

According to police sources, many aspects of the first forensic examination remain unclear. The cause of the accident is still unclear. Once again, the police went to the spot and applied for forensic examination to find out whether there was a mechanical problem or negligence on the part of the driver. This time the physicist will also be in the forensic team. He will help in collecting samples. Vivekananda Dab, a Kolkata policeman, died in the accident on July 1. 19 people were injured in the incident. Hastings Police Station took over the investigation first, then the FSTP.

There were at least 30 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. At least 19 of them were injured. The injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital. Vivekananda Daber, a Calcutta Reserve Policeman, was killed in a bus crash. He died on the spot after being hit by a bus. The deceased was a resident of Shalbani in Jhargram. He used to rent a mess in Calcutta. After taking him to the hospital, the doctors declared Vivekananda Dab dead. He is 39 years old. He used to rent a mess in Howrah.

The police got all the information about the rider from the number plate of the bike. According to many eyewitnesses, the bike went under the bus. The Kolkata policeman lost his life due to the reckless speed of the bus. The inside of the bus was covered in blood. Not a single chair was left. The Accident Research Team of Kolkata Police reached there immediately after the accident. The team is investigating the cause of such a horrible accident. However, it was initially thought that the bus was at a reckless speed. The bus lost control and hit the bike rider. Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra also visited the spot.