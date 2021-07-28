TMC candidate Jawhar Sircar is likely to win uncontested in Rajya Sabha election Jahar government submitted nomination, BJP will give candidate? Possibilities are slim – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool candidate Jahar Sarkar submitted his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections A few days ago, his name was announced by the Trinamool Congress Voting is scheduled for August 9 in the Rajya Sabha elections But the big question is whether the Jahar government has to face any competition at all

With Dinesh Trivedi resigning as a Rajya Sabha MP, there is a vacancy in the state. Voting will be held in that seat Though the names of heavyweight leaders like Mukul Roy and Yashwant Sinha are in vogue, Mamata Banerjee has made a splash by fielding Jahar Sarkar. The chief minister himself made the offer to the former IAS officer over the phone The Jahar government, which has always been a vocal critic of the BJP and Narendra Modi-Amit Shah, has agreed to the proposal. The former CEO of Prasar Bharati has claimed that he has agreed to the Trinamool’s proposal to continue the fight against Modi.

In the equation of the state assembly at the moment, the victory of the Jahar government is practically certain No name has yet been announced for the Rajya Sabha elections on behalf of the BJP Tomorrow, there is time to submit nominations till Thursday afternoon But BJP sources said that there is no possibility of fielding a candidate Because in terms of the number of MLAs, the victory of BJP is impossible On top of that, if any of the party’s MLAs votes for the Trinamool candidate, the BJP leadership will be in even greater trouble. So it remains to be seen whether the Jahar government will reach the Rajya Sabha without contest.