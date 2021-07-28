Unsuccessful students in high school are being passed? What the head teachers say – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Did all the students who failed in the assessment of Higher Secondary (HS Exam) pass? Such a question is now in the education arena. Several head teachers from different districts were present at the Calcutta Regional Office of the Higher Education Parliament on Wednesday. The name of the school matches the revised marksheet, that is the demand of the head teachers. The headmasters who came to the Kolkata regional office are claiming that all those who have failed have been passed. They also demanded that the school protests be controlled due to this. A headmaster from Murshidabad said, “Many students in our school failed. In the marksheet we got today, all the students passed.”

Not just Murshidabad. Headmasters from several schools including South 24 Parganas, Kolkata are coming to collect revised marksheets. They claim that all the students who have failed have passed. However, the head teachers are reluctant to talk about the number of those who passed. Not only that, the head teachers are reluctant to say on the basis of which number they passed. However, teachers from different districts claimed that the protests at the schools were stopped due to the decision to pass. On Tuesday, Education Minister Bratya Basu summoned Mahua Das, president of the Higher Education Parliament. It is learned that the meeting also discussed the steps taken by the parliament regarding the failed students of higher secondary education. Regarding yesterday’s meeting, Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “We had something to know. So I called the Speaker of the Higher Education Parliament.”

The headmaster also alleged on Tuesday that bonds were being taken from all the schools that had submitted applications in the case of misappropriation of higher secondary numbers. Some of the head teachers complained that the school was being blamed for the problem of results in the bond. On behalf of the head teachers, however, the parliament is blamed. However, the Speaker of Parliament refrained from commenting on the bond debate.

On the other hand, schools have been asked to contact the regional office of parliament from Thursday. That notification has already been issued by the Higher Education Parliament. Parliament on Friday asked disgruntled students to contact head teachers. All in all, part of the teachers are looking for the answer to the question of whether the evaluation of higher secondary is the solution.

Somraj Banerjee