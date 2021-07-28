WB Health Commission || Luxury lunch at the old age home! 50,000 fine in service organization! Fancy punishment to 2 hospitals

#Kolkata: The West Bengal Health Regulatory Commission gave an innovative verdict. Hospital authorities have been instructed to arrange a luxurious one-day luncheon or lunch at an Oldage Home for allegedly abusing nurses with patients at a reputed hospital in Kolkata. On the other hand, due to non-request of Aadhar Card for Corona Test and delay in the test, a private hospital in Durgapur (Private Nursing Home) has been directed to give a grant of Rs 50,000 to a local service provider.

According to commission sources, a doctor and his wife had complained about the abuse of nurses at Bellevue Clinic. Besides, it was alleged that the nurses did not provide proper service. The doctor complained to the health commission. During the hearing, the statements of both the parties were heard. If the negligence is proved, the hospital authorities are given fancy punishment. They are said to have arranged a luxurious lunch or lunch one day at an old age home next to the Bellevue Clinic. And all the nurses who were accused at that time, let everyone be present at the old age home for lunch that day.

On the other hand, almost the same instructions have been given to Durgapur Health World (Durgapur Health World Privet Nursing home) Hospital. The patient’s name is Kasturi Ghosh. The patient complained that the hospital authorities were late to examine the corona. It is too late to report. There was even an excuse not to have an Aadhaar card. Although the patient’s family claimed that the patient was admitted to the hospital a few days ago, all kinds of documents were stored there. On the basis of this allegation, Ghosh lodged a complaint with the Family Health Commission. After the hearing, the Health Commission has directed the private hospital in Durgapur to donate Tk 50,000 to any service organization. Because the patient’s family did not want any financial help as compensation.

AVIJIT CHANDA