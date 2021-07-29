Babul Supriyo Facebook Post: ‘You shook me from the inside’, the memory of the resignation of Romanthan Babul!

#Kolkata: Politician Babul Supriya has become ‘unknown’. Recently, he has repeatedly brought his singing personality to the fore from politics. Political circles say that Babul is disappointed in politics after losing the ministry. Even the grassroots ‘friendship’ with him was rumored. However, this time Babul wrote in a Facebook post that sparked speculation about his political asceticism. Babul wrote on Facebook, ‘Many are saying to give up politics !! The words are making me think deeply I did not come in politics hoping to get something or ‘power’.

So will Babul Supriya leave politics? Although he did not write it for sure, Babul wrote, ‘Today you are shaking me from within Babul came to politics without knowing the ‘issue’ of politics by following our love – you have won, you have provided inspiration. The meaning of what you are writing raises questions in my mind! Isn’t it possible to walk away from you, ‘my self’, by walking in your path to spread your love? If not, why are you repeatedly asking me to come back ?? ‘

Eight-year-old Union Minister Babul Supriyo has been dropped from the new cabinet of the Narendra Modi government. And from the day after losing that ministry, Babul was at the center of the discussion by posting one Facebook post after another. Even after losing the ministry, his clash with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has come to the fore again and again. Recently, Asansol MP has given more ‘attention’ to music on social media, but his frustration is also coming out from time to time.

Ever since he left the Union Ministry, there has been a lot of speculation about Babul Supriya in state politics. One of the reasons was one Facebook post after another of Babul. So that the BJP MP is practically lost after losing the ministry. Meanwhile, the speculation escalated and Babul Supriya started following former BJP leader Mukul Roy and the Trinamool from his official Twitter account. Babul Supriya’s work caused a stir in the state politics.

After that, the BJP MP from Asansol could not be seen on social media for some time. After a break of 12 days, Babul Supriya posted on Twitter once again. That time his message was direct to the people of Asansol. But this time the buzz increased several times in what Babul wrote.