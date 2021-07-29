Calcutta High Court: Can donations be taken by force? Visva-Bharati reprimanded the historic verdict of the court!

#Kolkata: Visva-Bharati University authorities sued the High Court for deducting 1 day’s salary and collecting “grant”. Donations or grants are not against anyone’s will. Donations should be accepted according to the wishes of the person concerned. This was stated in the verdict of a case filed against Visva-Bharati University on Tuesday. Justice Amrita Sinha directed that donations or grants can never be made without the will of anyone. Even if the motive is good, it can never be unilaterally pushed to reach the goal. Apart from that, no one’s legal rights should be taken away in the name of grant.

Visva-Bharati authorities last year issued a notification to donate money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund due to Cyclone Amfan. The notification said that it is mandatory for all professors and employees to deposit one day’s salary in the relief fund. That money was also deducted from the salary in May 2020. Professor of Economics Sudipta Bhattacharya filed a case in the Calcutta High Court against the decision of the authorities. His lawyer Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya said that the authorities had forcibly deducted his salary without any hesitation. The university authorities wanted to give a message in the name of relief. They can do whatever they want. The High Court has strongly criticized this attitude.

Justice Amrita Sinha said in the directive that the decision was unilaterally against the Rabindranath culture of Visva-Bharati and the tradition of the poet. The plaintiff brought the matter to the notice of the court in 2021, so the court did not order to return the money deducted in the name of the grant to the plaintiff. The court argued that the money had been deposited in the fund. As a result, even if it is illegal, the recipient will not get this money back. Justice Sinha was embarrassed to differentiate between donations and grants when giving the verdict. He said in the verdict, the court wanted to determine whether any of the donations or grants were voluntary.

Justice took the help of two dictionaries, Oxford and Black’s Law. The exact meaning of the two words salary and donation is sought. And it is clear that the one-eyed decision of Visva-Bharati. Another lawyer for the plaintiff, Shamim Ahmed, said: “The university authorities argued that the vice-chancellor’s decision was final and the High Court had rejected it. The court’s interpretation was final and not illegal.” Professor Sudipta Bhattacharya, who is suing in a close circle, said that he also wants to pay one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. However, the money must be returned to the university authorities first. Later he will abide by the law. But will the plaintiff go to the High Court Division Bench to get his salary refunded? The relatives of the plaintiff said yes.