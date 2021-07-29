Corona Vaccine in West Bengal: Vaccines in the state will be more in slums and villages, the state health department has been instructed.

#Kolkata: In a meeting with Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Chief Minister sought an adequate coronavirus vaccine in West Bengal. Similarly, about 11 lakh vaccines arrived in Bengal On Wednesday night, 954,000 Covishield vaccines and another 181,000 Covaxins arrived in West Bengal on Thursday morning.

Vaccines that are currently coming to the state should be given more in slums and rural areas (Vaccine in slums and villages, West Bengal). That is how vaccines should be distributed. The state instructed the health department to do so. Nine lakh vaccines have already entered the state today. Another 12 lakh vaccines are expected in a few days. There are long lines in different villages and rural health centers to get the vaccine. This problem is caused due to lack of vaccine The health department has been instructed to solve that problem News of such sources 7

At the same time, the administration is working hard to curb the rise of the third wave of Corona infection in the state. On the one hand, there is an emphasis on vaccination, on the other hand, the police are warning about masks and physical distance This is because even if the corona is somewhat under control, the infection can go out of control in a relaxed manner This is how the warning is being given

Earlier, there were allegations against the Center for not getting enough vaccines in the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over this He wants everyone in the state to be vaccinated before the third wave He mentioned this in a meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi That’s how the vaccine reaches the center Due to which the vaccination of Bengal will be done quickly, this is what the concerned quarters think

Similarly, the ban, which was in force in the state till July 31, has been extended till August 15. There is no change in the rules at this new stage. The state has not yet announced the launch of local trains. Only in the case of government ceremonies, some new concessions have been given. Fifty percent of the visitors can attend the closed-door ceremony as per the instructions.

