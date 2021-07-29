Covid-19 Kolkata: ‘Hookah Bar’ is going on in the city by learning Covid rules! 10 arrested at midnight

#Kolkata: Ignoring the night curfew in the heart of the city until late at night! After the party at the elite hotel, this time the gathering was at the hookah bar. Police arrested a total of 10 people after raiding two hookah bars (pubs). The two hookah bars have been closed since the incident. Ten people were arrested from two hookah bars on Bhabanipur Elgin Road for keeping them open till late at night. Bhabanipur police raided two hookah bars named The Wing and The Modern.

It is learned that between July 28 and July 29, at midnight, the police officers of Bhabanipur raided a cafe named Windsay at 13 Elgin Road. They also raided a cafe at 5A Aston Road. Despite the restrictions from this cafe, there were allegations of running a hookah bar behind the cafe. Police arrested 10 people during the operation.

Police received a tip-off that a hookah bar was run behind two cafes on Elgin and Aston Road in Bhabanipur. The raid on Wednesday night saw a large crowd at the two hookah bars in the middle of the night in violation of the Kovid rules. Deda’s food is going on. Besides, many people have been seen dancing and singing loudly. Learning physical distance rules. Many did not even have a face mask.

Police arrested three people from the hookah bar on Elgin Road. They are Mohammad Khalid Raja, Mohammad Badre Alam Khan, Salman Khan. They are all residents of Watganj police station area. Seven more were arrested from a hookah bar on Aston Road. The suspects are Mintu Pandey, Shahbaz Alam, Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sikandar Warshi, Irfan Ahmed Arif, Mohammad Babar Khan, Mohammad Akbar. Police have filed multiple cases against each of them.

Incidentally, this weekend, the elite hotel on Park Street was seen partying in violation of the coveted rules. Police raided the place on the basis of information received from undercover sources. Police quarreled with the party organizers. A total of 36 people were arrested from there. Drugs were also seized. The hotel managers were called more than once to find out how the party was organized at the hotel in violation of the Kovid rules. They were also interrogated. The same thing happened at the five-star hotel in Minto Park. Excise officials raided the place.