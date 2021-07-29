East-West Metro || Work on the Sealdah metro station is nearing completion, with the trial run starting on Saturday

#Kolkata: The trial run of Fulbagan-Sealdah Metro Trail Run from East-West Metro to Fulbagan Station Sealdah will start from Saturday. And if all goes well, the metro will run from Sealdah to Sector Five by December.

According to the Metro Rail Authority, Sealdah is likely to be the busiest station in the country. They estimate that in 2025, 18,000 passengers will enter the metro station every hour during office hours on the metro adjacent to Sealdah station. At the same time, 22,000 passengers will leave the station. This means that about 40,000 passengers will be present at the Sealdah metro station on any working day during peak hours. As a result, the huge Daksha Yajna was running at the Sealdah metro station, almost at the end. There are 13 escalators, five lifts, and nine stairs to handle this huge number of passengers.

The track of Sealdah Metro has been laid 18.5 meters below the ground. There are a total of two levels in the station. At the top level there will be other facilities including tickets. And at the lower level, passengers will get on the metro. There are two platforms in total. The specialty of this platform is that you can get on and off the metro in both directions. Safety doors have been set up on both sides for him. When the train enters the platform, the safety door on both sides will open simultaneously.

The trial run between Flower Garden and Sealdah Metro Station will start from Saturday. Last minute preparations are going on for him. Although this work was supposed to happen earlier. But after the incident in Boubazar, it went back a lot. At the same time, the planned crossover of the track at Sealdar metro station was towards Boubazar. That too could not be done. In the end, the plan was scrapped and the crossover was constructed 600 meters east of the station, i.e. towards the flower garden, 600 meters away from the platform. If the trial run is successful, the metro service up to Sealdah-Sector Five will start by December this year.

SOUJAN MONDAL