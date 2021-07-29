FIR lodged against 4 accused in pornography case Newtown pornography cycle unveiled! FIR against 4 accused including actress of blue film …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bidhannagar police took active part in the Newtown Porn Case. Within 24 hours, Newtown police station lodged an FIR against 4 accused. The police filed FIRs under sections 500, 509, 354B, 354C, 417, 469, 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. That is the news from the police sources.

The net of pornography is spreading in Kolkata as well as in Mumbai. According to sources, the shooting of pornography was going on freely in a three star hotel in Newtown. The target was a new face. The business of blueprints was booming by targeting emerging models on social media. Pornography videos were shot at the hotel with the promise of giving opportunities in the OTT app abroad and then forcibly threatening.

The victim of such a pornography cycle is an employee of a private company in Newtown. The young woman was introduced to a photographer through social media. There he was offered a photo shoot. The young woman from Newtown did not want to miss the opportunity in the glamor world. When contacted, he was taken to a house in Baliganj. Going there, he learns that it is not a sari photoshoot, he has to do a nude photoshoot. The girl alleged that she was ‘threatened’ when she came out of the house. She was forced to do a half-naked photoshoot.

A similar phenomenon occurs with one more emerging model. After being introduced on social media, he was asked to come to a three-star hotel in Newtown. He was taken to a room on the 6th floor where he was forced to watch pornography videos. Two young women were caught by the police after pictures and videos went viral on social media. A complaint was lodged with the Newtown police station. Newtown police have started investigation into the incident.

Anup Chakraborty