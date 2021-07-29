Madan Mitra: ‘Lovely’! ‘Robinhood’ Madan Mitra appeared with ‘Pakshiraj’ on the way to the city in protest of Pegasus …

And not a bullock cart, this time his companion is a black horse! Placards hanging on his chest say Madan on the field of protest over the ‘Pegasus’ issue. Madan Mitra protested in Bhabanipur area wearing black hat on his head, black cloth on his face and black sunglasses over his eyes. He started a different protest with the model of the phone by pressing the ‘bird king’ horse. The Kamarhati Trinamool MLA also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.