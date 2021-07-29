Neil Dasgupta’s “Brainspun” creates memorable ad campaign during pandemic

Neil Dasgupta an acclaimed ad filmmaker conceptualized, wrote and directed the newly launched ad campaigns -“BEDROOM, APSARA DANCER, and QUEEN’S CHOICE”.

The concept of these three ad campaigns is to show this king’s regal life where everything is royal but they are living in today’s world. So modern objects like video games, tabs and phones are present. Actors like Kharaj Mukherjee, Tulika Basu, and Prasun Banerjee have acted in these campaigns. Prasun Banerjee plays the role of a soldier, Mrs. Angira Chakravorty Dasgupta dance therapist and Founder of Healing Rhythm, choreographed the campaign. The whole shoot took place at Belgachia Rajbari while maintaining all covid protocols. It is always a bit difficult these days to carry on shoots in such dire circumstances. But masks and sanitizers were a must. The whole place was continuously getting sanitized by sneaked professionals.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Neil Dasgupta, Co-founder & CCO, Brainspun Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, “This ad campaign was a great challenge for me as nobody could crack the concept. The client got a bit tense and when I presented the campaign they loved it. It was a blessing to work with such brilliant actors. In the pandemic situation, we kept in mind the protocols. Shooting was a bit difficult as safety was the main concern. But all the actors and technicians were very cooperative. We had a great fun shooting these films”

Speaking on this occasion Tulika Basu said “Working with Neil and a veteran actor like Kharaj Mukherjee is indeed an amazing experience. I have tried my best to portray my character in such a way that it turns out to be realistic.”

Speaking on this occasion Kharaj Mukherjee said” It was fun working with Neil and Tulika; We did a memorable scene where we both are seen playing video games. I am extremely happy to be a part of such a unique ad campaign.”