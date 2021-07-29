Neil Dasgupta’s “Brainspun” creates memorable ad campaign during pandemic

2 mins ago Desk

Neil Dasgupta an acclaimed ad filmmaker conceptualized, wrote and directed the newly launched ad campaigns -“BEDROOM, APSARA DANCER, and QUEEN’S CHOICE”.

The concept of these three ad campaigns is to show this king’s regal life where everything is royal but they are living in today’s world. So modern objects like video games, tabs and phones are present. Actors like Kharaj Mukherjee, Tulika Basu, and Prasun Banerjee have acted in these campaigns. Prasun Banerjee plays the role of a soldier, Mrs. Angira Chakravorty Dasgupta dance therapist and Founder of Healing Rhythm, choreographed the campaign. The whole shoot took place at Belgachia Rajbari while maintaining all covid protocols. It is always a bit difficult these days to carry on shoots in such dire circumstances. But masks and sanitizers were a must. The whole place was continuously getting sanitized by sneaked professionals.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Neil Dasgupta, Co-founder & CCO, Brainspun Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, “This ad campaign was a great challenge for me as nobody could crack the concept. The client got a bit tense and when I presented the campaign they loved it. It was a blessing to work with such brilliant actors. In the pandemic situation, we kept in mind the protocols. Shooting was a bit difficult as safety was the main concern. But all the actors and technicians were very cooperative. We had a great fun shooting these films”

Speaking on this occasion Tulika Basu said “Working with Neil and a veteran actor like Kharaj Mukherjee is indeed an amazing experience. I have tried my best to portray my character in such a way that it turns out to be realistic.”

Speaking on this occasion Kharaj Mukherjee said” It was fun working with Neil and Tulika; We did a memorable scene where we both are seen playing video games. I am extremely happy to be a part of such a unique ad campaign.”

Desk

See author's posts

More Stories

Tripura TMC: Women vote in sight! The Trinamool Congress is committed to spreading its organization in Tripura with emphasis on women’s empowerment

53 mins ago admin

Rahul Sinha: Can’t accept Habra’s rate, Rahul Sinha at the door of the High Court to change the ‘record’!

1 hour ago admin

Saumitra Khan: Saumitra Khan in the debate over the appointment of the leader to the post of ‘State Secretary’! Banga BJP’s infighting is extreme?

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Neil Dasgupta’s “Brainspun” creates memorable ad campaign during pandemic

2 mins ago Desk

Tripura TMC: Women vote in sight! The Trinamool Congress is committed to spreading its organization in Tripura with emphasis on women’s empowerment

53 mins ago admin

Rahul Sinha: Can’t accept Habra’s rate, Rahul Sinha at the door of the High Court to change the ‘record’!

1 hour ago admin

Saumitra Khan: Saumitra Khan in the debate over the appointment of the leader to the post of ‘State Secretary’! Banga BJP’s infighting is extreme?

1 hour ago admin

Madan Mitra: ‘Lovely’! ‘Robinhood’ Madan Mitra appeared with ‘Pakshiraj’ on the way to the city in protest of Pegasus …

2 hours ago admin