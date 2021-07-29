Rahul Sinha: Can’t accept Habra’s rate, Rahul Sinha at the door of the High Court to change the ‘record’!

#Kolkata: The dream was 200 seats. I had to stop at 7. In fact, the BJP has lost the Bengal Assembly elections this time. Mamata Banerjee has returned to power with a huge number of seats. But he lost from Nandigram. Then he approached the High Court with the recount petition of Nandigram. And since then, the defeated candidates of Trinamool and BJP from multiple centers have reached the court premises with the recount petition. Although late, this time Rahul Sinha, the former state president of BJP and the BJP candidate from Habra constituency in this election, walked that path. His plea to the court, the vote count has been rigged. So let’s recalculate Habra Center.

Even before this, Rahul Sinha has stood in various polls at different times. But could not win even once. This time he was nominated from Habra. He was claiming that he would be able to change the record this time by relying on strong gerua air. But he lost to Trinamool heavyweight candidate Jyotipriya Mallick by 3,841 votes. Jyotipriya Mallick is now the state’s forest minister.

Rahul can’t accept that wound at all. Therefore, the BJP’s defeated candidate in the Calcutta High Court demanded that the Habra Center be recounted. The case is likely to be heard on August 9. Like other losing BJP candidates, Rahul Sinha has alleged that the day of counting of votes has been mismatched. So let’s recalculate. Rahul Sinha was accused of violating election rules during the election campaign. However, Rahul Sinha claimed that he would win. But it is seen that he has lost. In the end, he is at the door of the High Court. However, Rahul Sinha refused to answer the question as to why he applied so long after the results were released.

Incidentally, in the case of those who have heard such cases, including Mamata Banerjee, the High Court has directed to preserve election-related documents. EVMs have also been asked to be protected. It remains to be seen whether the same is done in the case of Rahul Sinha.