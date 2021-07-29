Saumitra Khan: Saumitra Khan in the debate over the appointment of the leader to the post of ‘State Secretary’! Banga BJP’s infighting is extreme?

#Kolkata: The Bengal BJP has been plagued by one party after another since the collapse of the Assembly elections. Several leaders of Gerua Shibir are singing in unison. In such a situation, Saumitra Khan, the state president of the Youth Front, is heading again. According to sources, he is facing fierce opposition within the party over the appointment of a leader.

A couple of days ago, Saumitra Khan appointed a leader named Moumita Saha as the Secretary of State. He was then instructed on Wednesday to join the Youth Morcha’s official WhatsApp group. And the controversy reached its climax with the addition of the new number. Saumitra Khan was attacked by a section of the Youth Front workers. According to sources, a large part of the state leaders of the Youth Front are angry over the appointment of a person who has no experience in the organization.

Allegedly, breaking all the norms of the party, Soumitra announced from the platform that Moumita was being brought directly from the district to the state committee and given the post of editor. The BJP does not announce organizational appointments in this way. Prakash Das, general secretary of the Youth Front, said, “We have not discussed the appointment of this state secretary. Even the top leadership of the party does not know anything about this. This is Soumitra Babu’s personal decision. ”

It may be mentioned that on the 8th of this month, after much speculation, Soumitra Khan withdrew from the decision to resign from the post of the President of the Youth Front. But before that, on Facebook Live, he had expressed his anger against the Leader of the Opposition, Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari. He said, “The Leader of the Opposition is pretending to be huge. When he was at the grassroots, he still thought of himself as something huge. It seems that he is the only one who has contributed to the team. We have no sacrifice. The whole party is moving into one district in the way the new leader is suddenly misleading the leaders of Delhi. ”

Due to all this, the speculation of his being ‘dissonant’ became stronger. But within a few hours, Soumitra blew up all the rumors and withdrew his resignation. Not only that, Soumitra later apologized for his comments against Shuvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh. However, according to sources, Soumitra Khan was forced to walk the path of apologizing for ‘forgetting’ on the instructions of Amit Shah.