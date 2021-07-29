Team IPAC In Tripura: Team IPAC finally gets bail! Trinamool-Congress hand in hand in Tripura

Tripura: Finally, 23 officials of Team IPAC In Tripura, the organization of Prashant Kishor, the Trinamool’s electoral adviser, were granted bail. They were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 at the ACJM session on Thursday. Piyush Biswas, president of the Tripura Provincial Congress, questioned the court on their behalf. For the past few days, they have been kept under house arrest in a hotel. Their bail application was heard in the ACJM court on Thursday.

Significantly, Piyush Biswas, president of the Tripura Provincial Congress, questioned the court on behalf of Pick’s team IPAC. The government’s counsel opposed granting bail on the grounds that the case could break the epidemic law. Although that argument has not been washed out. Piyush Biswas, a Tripura provincial Congress leader who took over as lawyer, made it clear that the delegation was being harassed in vain by house arrest.

At the same time, Piyush Biswas said that IPAC has worked with Narendra Modi before. The organization is also working with the Congress in Punjab. I have only done my duty as a lawyer by profession. I did not come here as a Congress leader. They came to work. They have been harassed unnecessarily. So I have taken responsibility for this case. “

Incidentally, 23 members of Prashant Kishor’s ipac team were detained at a hotel in Agartala. Two ministers and a former MP from the state were sent there yesterday to rescue them. Despite the demands of the BJP government there, they were not allowed to leave because of the Corona test. The move was hailed as a “precautionary measure” due to fears of an epidemic. Arriving in Agartala on Wednesday, the Trinamool ministers and MLAs strongly questioned this. Bratya Basu, Malay Ghatak and Ritubrata Banerjee complained at a press conference that their democratic rights had been curtailed.

Meanwhile, the grassroots organizational meeting is in Agartala today. Derek and Brian, Kakli Ghosh Dastidar arrived to attend the meeting. However, administrative complications have also started with this meeting. Police requested not to hold the meeting as the district magistrate did not have permission. All in all, the BJP’s revolution in Tripura is at its peak between the Dev Sarkar and the Trinamool. On the one hand, Mamata Banerjee’s one-on-one meeting with BJP opposition leaders in the capital Delhi, on the other hand, the BJP is practically uneasy about the hardening of Tripura grassroots land.