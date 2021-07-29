The health department changed the food list of pediatric patients in response to the third wave

#Kolkata: The third wave of corona can strike at any moment Informed quarters are very worried about this It is estimated that children may be most affected by the third wave Because of this, all quarters are naturally worried The whole country is breathing in the second wave of Coronavirus (Coronavirus 2nd Wave). This time the killer virus is going to fall on the children Therefore, experts have said that multiple precautions have to be followed in advance

The health department has changed the food list of pediatric patients to build coronary resistance in the body against the third wave. The guidelines of the health department have ensured that the patients in government hospitals aged 1-12 years have adequate amount of protein and calories. The hospital will also provide two meals a day to those who will be in the hospital with the baby.

The food list includes bread, boiled eggs, bananas, fish, chicken, rice, pulses, vegetables, fruits, yogurt, semolina.

Health experts fear a third wave of corona could hit the Pujo season. And children are most likely to be affected by this third wave, according to some observers. Because they have not been vaccinated yet. As a result, attention is being paid to increase the structure of child health services across the country. At the same time, efforts are being made to start vaccinating them.