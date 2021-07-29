Tripura TMC: Women vote in sight! The Trinamool Congress is committed to spreading its organization in Tripura with emphasis on women’s empowerment

#Agartala: Politicians believe that the confidence of women voters is one of the reasons for the good results of the grassroots in Bengal in the 2021 assembly elections. According to them, the Trinamool Congress has won this unprecedented victory as the women’s vote in the state is in favor of Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee). Because, 49% of the female vote in Bengal is now in favor of Mamata. The Trinamool Congress (Tripura TMC) wants to apply the same strategy to attract women voters in Tripura. And that is why today Trinamool MP Kakli Ghosh Dastidar had a meeting with women Trinamool Congress workers.

A special meeting was called at a hotel in Agartala on that day. There is a discussion on the emphasis on women’s organization. That is the path the Trinamool Congress wants to take. The plan of the grassroots leadership, the family must move forward to expand the organization. So women in the family need to understand the problem. Their organization needs to be gradually brought closer. The women of the family, the rest of the members will understand. As a result, the Trinamool Congress will advance in Tripura in this way to increase public support.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee has multiple schemes for students and women in Bengal. The people of Tripura can also get the benefits of that scheme The Trinamool Congress will start going door-to-door to explain the benefits of these schemes to the women of Tripura. Kanyashree for students. Rupashree at the time of marriage of girls. Besides, students are given bicycles. Besides, Mamata Banerjee is sending money to women’s accounts. Besides, several projects have been launched in Bengal to make women self-reliant. Kakli Ghosh Dastidar held a meeting with women to bring the benefits of those projects to the people of Tripura.

The grassroots leadership is happy to see the gathering of women on this day. They are especially happy to see the way women have come from the hills. MP Kakli Devi said the BJP government had oppressed women. The people of Bengal want good governance to be established in this state. And women will take the responsibility of that work.