Tripura Trinamool: ‘Administrative’ complications surrounding Trinamool meeting in Tripura! ‘They’re scared,’ says Derek …

'If you want to hold a meeting, you have to show the permission of the administration. Otherwise, the meeting cannot be held. This time the Trinamool Congress (Tripura Trinamool) has to face such an obstacle on the part of the Tripura administration. Bratya Basu, Malay Ghatak and Ritubrata Banerjee have already arrived to attend the party's organizational meeting. But before the start of the meeting on Thursday, the Trinamool (Tripura Trinamool) had to face major complications. It was learned that the police was not giving permission for this meeting.

Sources said preparations for the Trinamool meeting were underway at a hotel called ‘Mars’ in Agartala on Thursday. Derek and Brian and Kakli Ghosh Dastidar were present. There were local leaders and activists including Malay Ghatak and Bratya Basu. At that time the local police station came and informed the hotel authorities that the meeting could not be held without the permission of the district magistrate. The Malay-Bratyas later spoke to the police about this. The meeting is scheduled to start with 50 people at the hotel. When asked about this, Derek and Brian commented, “The game started so they were scared.”

It is to be noted that the Trinamool is already strengthening its organization in Tripura. In this situation, Minister Malay Ghatak and Bratya Basu suddenly appeared in Agartala on Wednesday. Derek and Brian and Kakli Ghosh Dastidar appeared today. Ritubrata Bandopadhyay, the leader of the workers’ organization has come. Abhishek Banerjee and Mukul Rayra were the first to target Tripura to spread the team abroad. The Trinamool Congress had entered this state ruled by Biplob Dev long ago. Mukul Roy was the mastermind of that work. He also had six Trinamool MLAs in Tripura. But soon after Mukul Roy joined the BJP, the MLA left for the BJP. Since then, Tripura has become virtually grassroots.

But this time the ‘game’ is about to start again in Tripura. Courtesy of Mukul Roy. But this time Abhishek himself is leading from the front. Rumor has it that Sudip Rayavarman may leave the BJP with at least 14 MLAs. And that fear has taken the BJP by storm. There is no doubt that Sudip’s destination will be the grassroots after leaving the party with a large number of MLAs. Because before the change of party, those BJP MLAs are also scheduled to meet with the grassroots leadership in Kolkata or Delhi. And after Bengal, the BJP leadership is ready to prevent a catastrophe in Tripura. However, Abhishek Bandopadhyay has already stepped in to increase the pressure on the BJP. There is a lot of speculation about what Sudip does after Abhishek Bandopadhyay arrives in Tripura.