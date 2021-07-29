Video: Bagjola canal overflowed in rain all day, submerged Newtown

53 mins ago admin



Video: Bagjola canal overflowed in rain all day, submerged Newtown



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

HS results video: Unsatisfied students protest! Many pass in 24 hours

1 hour ago admin

Babul Supriyo Facebook Post: ‘You shook me from the inside’, the memory of the resignation of Romanthan Babul!

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal COVID19 Restrictions Cinema halls to open in the state from July 31, 50 percent discount

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Video: Bagjola canal overflowed in rain all day, submerged Newtown

53 mins ago admin

HS results video: Unsatisfied students protest! Many pass in 24 hours

1 hour ago admin

Babul Supriyo Facebook Post: ‘You shook me from the inside’, the memory of the resignation of Romanthan Babul!

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal COVID19 Restrictions Cinema halls to open in the state from July 31, 50 percent discount

3 hours ago admin

West Bengal COVID19 Restrictions Cinema halls to open in the state from July 31, 50 percent discount

3 hours ago admin