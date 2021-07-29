Kolkata Updates Video: Bagjola canal overflowed in rain all day, submerged Newtown 53 mins ago admin Video: Bagjola canal overflowed in rain all day, submerged Newtown Source link admin See author's posts Share this:WhatsAppShare on TumblrPrintTweetEmailTelegram Continue Reading Previous HS results video: Unsatisfied students protest! Many pass in 24 hours More Stories Kolkata Updates HS results video: Unsatisfied students protest! Many pass in 24 hours 1 hour ago admin Kolkata Updates Babul Supriyo Facebook Post: ‘You shook me from the inside’, the memory of the resignation of Romanthan Babul! 2 hours ago admin Kolkata Updates West Bengal COVID19 Restrictions Cinema halls to open in the state from July 31, 50 percent discount 3 hours ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.