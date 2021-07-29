West Bengal COVID19 Restrictions Cinema halls to open in the state from July 31, 50 percent discount

#Kolkata: Cinema Hall to open in Bengal from 31 July). Cinema Hall 7 is opening from July 31 However, 50 percent (Cinema Hall to open in WB with 50% occupancy) seats can be 6 visitors If full, admission is still not allowed Cinema Hall 7 was closed due to corona in the state Although some concessions were made gradually, the government was in favor of closing the cinema halls However, the new guideline, issued on the 29th, informed at night that permission was granted to open cinema halls in the state.

According to experts, the cinema hall has been closed for a long time, which has cut off the livelihood of many artists and artisans associated with the industry. As a result, they are in a lot of trouble As a result of the closure of the cinema hall, the producers are not on the way to release the film Far from seeing the face of profit, the condition of the film industry is deplorable So the artists associated with this industry think that the situation will improve a bit if they get permission to open a cinema hall

Read more Corona Vaccine in West Bengal: Vaccines in the state will be more in slums and villages, the state health department has been instructed.

In order to prevent corona in the state, the period of prohibition has been extended till 15th August Night curfew is still in force from 9 pm to 5 am There is no change in the rules at this new stage of prohibition. The state has not announced the launch of local trains this time either. Only in the case of government ceremonies, some new concessions have been given. Fifty percent of the visitors can attend the closed-door ceremony as per the instructions.