Babul Supriyo Facebook Post: ‘I did not do politics to make everyone happy’, Babul Supriyo increased the speculation again!

#Kolkata: Politician Babul Supriya seems to be becoming ‘unknown’ day by day. Recently, he seems to be bringing his singing personality to the fore more from politics. Political circles, however, say that Babul has become frustrated in politics after losing the Union Ministry. Even the grassroots ‘friendship’ with him was rumored. However, that speculation did not get much air. But every day, Babul is showing frustration on Facebook. As he wrote yesterday, ‘Many are saying to give up politics !! The words are making me think deeply I did not come in politics hoping to get something or ‘power’. Speculation is made, but is Babul thinking of a beloved political monk? In the midst of that speculation, the former Union Minister wrote on Facebook again, “I did not do politics to please” everyone “. Not possible, not even tried So there must be some people with whom I may not have been able to get along well, have not been able to get better or have been scolding, shouting anger.

Towards the end of the post, Babul wrote, ‘I am no longer an opportunist, disloyal or back-stabber. Understand this as your own – I’m not saying anything else. ‘ But why such sudden ‘apolitical’ talk of Babylon? He has not yet made it clear.

However, where did Babul Supriya, who was seen in strong grassroots opposition every day even a few days ago, go? In yesterday’s post, Babul wrote, ‘Today you are shaking me from within Babul came to politics without knowing the ‘issue’ of politics by following our love – you have won, you have provided inspiration. The meaning of what you are writing raises questions in my mind! Isn’t it possible to walk away from you, ‘my self’, by walking in your path to spread your love? If not, why are you repeatedly asking me to come back ?? ‘

Eight-year-old Union Minister Babul Supriyo has been dropped from the new cabinet of the Narendra Modi government. And from the day after losing that ministry, Babul was at the center of the discussion by posting one Facebook post after another. Even after losing the ministry, his clash with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has come to the fore again and again. Recently, Asansol MP has given more ‘attention’ to music on social media, but his frustration is also coming out from time to time.