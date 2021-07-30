Britannia 50-50 forays into the fusion snacking space with Potazos!
Britannia 5050, India’s leading cracker biscuit today announced its foray into Salty Snacks
with the launch of ‘5050 Potazos’, the 50 Potato chip 50 biscuit product. The product is a fusion product, which
brings together 2 exciting and loved snacking formats in the country- the potato chip and the biscuit. The crunchy
chatpata flavor of a potato chip combined with the filling warmth of a biscuit, makes it a perfect entry under the
brand Britannia 50-50.
Britannia 5050 Potazos is thin, crispy and delivers the familiar ‘masaledar’ flavors of a potato chip in a biscuit format.
The product has been made to satiate hunger as well as provide a lip smacking snack experience. In a Nationwide
consumer survey undertaken by the Company in the run up to the launch, the product was rated by consumers as
the ‘best new product’ in the snacking space, with 90% consumers giving it a ‘Definitely buy’ rating.
The product launches in Assam and North East markets in July and will roll out in the rest of the country in the
coming months.
Commenting on the new product launch, Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “For
almost 30 years, Britannia 5050 has been the brand that has given consumers the best of two experiences in one
delectable product. Whether it is our classic Sweet & Salt Biscuits or Maska Chaska, Britannia 50-50 knows best that
it takes “two to tango”. Britannia 50-50 Potazos is a terrific addition to the 50-50 brand, and we believe this product
can source from both the biscuits market and the salted snacks market, which are the largest two categories in food
in the country.
Britannia 50-50 Potazo, 100g is priced at INR 25 across Assam, North East, and West Bengal, and at INR 30 across the
rest of India.