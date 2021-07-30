Jawhar Sircar: No Rival-Accepted Nomination, Mamata’s ‘Trumpcard’ Jahar is setting foot in Rajya Sabha!

#Kolkata: Until recently, Dundee was a bureaucrat, but now he is known as a full-fledged politician. Last Wednesday, Jahar Sarkar submitted his nomination as a Trinamool Rajya Sabha candidate. And on that day that nomination paper was accepted. Since there is no other contestant, he is entering the Rajya Sabha without contesting. On this day, Jahar Sarkar wrote on Twitter, ‘This is an unforgettable day, July 30, 2021. My nomination for Rajya Sabha membership has been accepted.

The anti-Modi Jahar government has been there for a long time. Even Prasar Bharati’s CEO resigned prematurely to oppose Modi. However, his close aides say that it could not be said very strongly that the Jahar government had a very affectionate ‘love’. And to everyone’s surprise, that Jahar government is now going to be Mamata Banerjee’s Rajya Sabha soldier.

However, the Trinamool leader herself was a little surprised at the beginning as to why she wanted to send him to the Rajya Sabha. That gloom still lingers somewhat. “I don’t know why she (Mamata Banerjee) chose a bureaucrat like me,” he told News18Bangla. I’m still surprised. In other words, it is clear that this ‘surprise’ of Mamata is thinking of Dunde Amla like Jahar Sarkar. Part of the political establishment says that just as the Jahar government has a reputation as an efficient administrator, it also has a reputation as a staunch anti-Modi face. Mamata is going to use the ‘trump card’ by sending the government to the Rajya Sabha.

Jahar Sarkar was accustomed to the Congress faction as close to the student council and later to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. However, the bureaucrat had no plans to bring himself into politics. But incidentally, this time he is going to the Rajya Sabha as an MP of the ruling party of the state. Politicians say that Amla Jahar is in a dilemma. Wondering, at the end of a long colorful bureaucratic life, will he be able to succeed in the arena of politics? Informed quarters looking in that direction.