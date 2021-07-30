latest forecast on Kolkata north and south Bengal On 30 July | The whole of Bengal is floating in the continuous rain, again the weather office gave a big update …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The obvious depression is located in the Gangetic West Bengal. Below Birbhum is the direction of obvious depression towards West Burdwan. Further north and northwest, it will pass through Jharkhand and reach southern Bihar and the southern part of Uttar Pradesh. Seasonal axis is active in South Bengal. It extends from Gaya to the Bay of Bengal via the Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh over a clear depression area. As a result, the warning of heavy to very heavy rain is still in Gangetic West Bengal.

According to the West Bengal Weather Forecast, heavy rains are likely in West Burdwan and Purulia districts. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Bankura and Birbhum districts of West Midnapore. Scattered light to moderate rains will also fall in other districts of Gangetic West Bengal. The incidence of rain will decrease in the adjoining districts of Bangladesh including Kolkata. Scattered rains in South Bengal till Saturday.

The weather has improved since Sunday. The temperature will also rise from Sunday. Rainfall will gradually increase in North Bengal. Scattered heavy rains are expected in Alipurduar and Kochbihar in the next 24 hours. From Saturday, it will rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri.

Scattered heavy rains till Saturday due to apparent low pressure and seasonal axis in Orissa, Ganges, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Heavy rains are expected in Jharkhand on Friday and Saturday. Warning of heavy rain in Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Warning of heavy rain in Bihar in next few days. Heavy to very heavy rains will continue in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till Tuesday. As a result of rains in Jharkhand, the water level of reservoirs and adjoining rivers of Bengal will increase a lot

Fishermen off the coast of West Bengal and Orissa have been banned from going to sea in the next 24 hours. In the next 24 hours, strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph will blow over Kolkata, Nadia North and South 24 Parganas, Hughli, Howrah and East and West Midnapore. The amount of these storms on the coast will increase slightly. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are forecast to receive heavy rains in the next few days. The effect of rains in the north-western states of India will be reduced from tomorrow.