Minister appointed as Hidco chairman by Mamata Banerjee | The Chief Minister gave a big award to Firhad Hakim …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After Trinamool came to power for the third time, the CBI arrested Firhad Hakim in the Narda case. I had to spend a few days in jail. The doctors advised him to go to the hospital for health reasons. But Ekakatta Firhad did not accept it. Spent in jail. However, the CBI’s face burned in court. He was then released. He broke down in tears in front of the camera after being arrested by the CBI. Firhad Hakim said in tears, I could not save the people of Calcutta. But all that is now past. He was released from prison and was seen working with Hurricane Yas. Vaccines have spread everywhere to prevent coronavirus. And the government also gave him a big reward for his work.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim was made Hidco Chairman. It is being taken as an unprecedented decision. Because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not appointed any state minister to this post before. After coming to power for the third time, the Chief Minister broke the norm and made the Minister of State the Chairman of HIDCO.

Mamata Banerjee has never made any minister the chairman of HIDCO. This is the first time he has changed power after coming to power for the third time. However, Trinamool Congress leaders think that Firhad Hakim deserved it. Gautam Dev once handled Hidco during the Left Front government. This time the Chief Minister took the same path. Hidco is chaired by state transport minister Firhad Hakim.

It may be mentioned that during the tenure of CPIM leader Gautam Deb, there were allegations of irregularities in giving land to Hidco. That allegation was made by the then opposition party Trinamool Congress. After coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s government took back all those lands. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee then announced that Hidco would be chaired by a government official. The state cabinet will approve the decision to allot land to Hidco. After 10 years, Debashis Sen has been replaced by Hidco Chairman Firhad Hakim, Minister of State for Housing and Transport.