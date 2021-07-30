NIVEA empowers Emerging India’s young influencers to achieve their dreams

The Gen Z consumers of today are setting the trends of tomorrow and shaping the future of the country. They actively want their voices to be heard and become key opinion leaders in their respective spheres of influence. With an aim to provide a platform to these aspiring influencers of the future, NIVEA India announces the launch of NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2021 – an all-new initiative to help college girls become future content creators. With an aim to empower them with the right resources and opportunities, NIVEA India opens a world of possibilities for Emerging India’s budding influencers to help achieve their dreams.

This initiative follows the launch of the NIVEA Soft College Edition packs in 4 exciting designs that celebrate 4 unique personas of college girls – Fashionista, Sporty, Entertainer and Smarty. Leaving your skin soft and bringing an instant fresh feeling, these limited-edition NIVEA Softpacks will be available across all leading ecommerce portals & stores near you.

Spearheaded by celebrity and brand face Taapsee Pannu, the aspiring influencers will be mentored by 4 of the most loved, popular and well-established influencers in their fields – Mrunal Panchal; Nagma Mirajkar; Abigail Pande and Neha Doodles, who will share their tips and tricks along with their experience and knowledge of the craft. College girls from across the country need to make only one Instagram reel showcasing their talent in order to win. Up to 100 winners will be chosen as the NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch of 2021.The winners will then get access to a masterclass with the influencer mentors, an essentials starter kit for content creation, a professional photoshoot and a collaboration with NIVEA India.

Mr. Ajay Simha, Marketing Director, NIVEA India, said, “Today’s Gen Z consumers are very passionate about digital content creation. All they strive for is some guidance, resources and a platform to kickstart their journey. As a truly caring brand that cares beyond skin, we aim to provide the right care and mentorship for the future generation of content creators. With our vision to be Emerging India’s Most Loved Skincare Brand, NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch is one of our many initiatives to engage even more meaningfully with college students across India.”

For more information and live update, follow NIVEA India’s Instagram page – @niveaindia or visit www.niveasoftfreshbatch.in.