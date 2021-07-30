Rosevalley Scam: ‘Many of your officers are involved’, CBI letter to ED in Rosevalley case!

#Kolkata: The CBI sent a letter to the Vigilance Department of the Enforcement Directorate. Some of the officers in the then ED’s investigation team in the Rose Valley financial scandal have been in direct contact with the scandal, and a list of their names has been sent to the Vigilance Department. It has been recommended by the CBI that the department should look into the role of these officers and start an investigation against them. Besides, the CBI will complete the investigation against the suspected officers of the ED in the Rose Valley case and send a report to the ED.

Incidentally, a high-level meeting at the CBI’s Delhi headquarters a few days ago decided to expedite the disposal of cases of chit fund corruption in the state, including Saradha and Rose Valley. Subsequently, many officers of the investigating teams were transferred. Since then, the CBI has been active in these cases.

This is not the first allegation against some members of the ED’s investigation team. Earlier, Manoj Kumar, a senior ED officer, was accused of facilitating the investigation of Shuvra Kundu, wife of Gautam Kundu, owner of Rose Valley. Kolkata police also arrested Manoj Kumar in a case of cheating and extortion by Shakespeare Sarani police station. He was later granted bail. The CBI also interrogated Rose Valley chief Gautam Kundu and traced the whereabouts of Manoj Kumar and several other ED officers.

Note that in 2013, the issue of the financial scandal of the Rose Valley organization came to the fore. Allegations of raising Rs 2,300 crore from the market through various Panji schemes came to light. Bidhannagar police named in the investigation. At that time a special investigation team or seat was formed under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Rose Valley, the seat named in the investigation against organizations like Sardar. Rosevalley boss Gautam Kundu was arrested. Later, on the direction of the Supreme Court, the CBI took over the investigation. The Supreme Court had directed that influential people be involved in these scandals. So only a central body like CBI can investigate this.