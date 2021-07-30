Suvendu Adhikari on Narendra Modi: ‘Modi is the most powerful leader in the world!’

#Kolkata: In the second hearing of the BJP’s petition seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post, Bengal’s opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari again claimed Narendra Modi as the world’s most powerful leader. Shuvendu appeared at the hearing demanding dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post as before. After the hearing, when asked about Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi, the Nandigram MLA said, ‘All these alliances have been formed before. The results have been seen. Narendra Modi is not only the best Prime Minister, he is the most powerful leader in the world. It is not so easy to remove Modi. Even before joining the BJP before the assembly polls, Shuvendra’s praise of Modi has caught the attention of the political circles. Which still continues.

Shuvendur quipped, ‘A non-MLA is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister. The vote is far away. The Lok Sabha vote is still three years away. But some people in Kolkata are pretending to vote in November this year. There is still a lot left. Now let’s talk about Kovid, about employment. ‘ However, the Trinamool has ridiculed Shuvendu’s Modi-hymn.

On the other hand, at today’s hearing, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee accepted the BJP’s plea, Shuvendu said. Saisabud’s submission of documents at the first hearing of the BJP’s petition on July 16 was going on. Shuvendu Adhikari spent only 5 minutes in the speaker’s house that day. On Friday, however, the Leader of the Opposition of Bengal was in the Speaker’s room for about 25 minutes.

He came out and claimed, ‘We have all the evidence. We have submitted it to the Speaker. If he doesn’t make a quick decision, we will go to court. ‘ In this context, he raised the issue of Dipali faith. “We will not allow that to happen this time,” Shuvendu said, referring to the 23 anti-defection laws against him.

The BJP has already clarified its position on the rejection of Mukul’s membership. Shuvendu Adhikari said they would go to court if the hearing continued day after day. Sources said that the BJP has already started preparations to take legal action in this regard.