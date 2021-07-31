#Kolkata: BJP MP and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo posted on Facebook about politics. In a Facebook post, the singer-politician wrote, ‘Let’s go, Alvida …’, these words have caused a stir in the state and national politics. Many fans are not able to accept this announcement of Babul leaving politics. But this time Madan Mitra, one of his political opponents, advised Babul not to leave the Maidan. Madan’s message is ‘Kavi Alvida Na Kehna’.

There was a hint before. Finally, on Saturday, Babul Supriyo, who had been the Union Minister for 8 years, announced his resignation from politics in an explosive Facebook post. Since then there has been a stir in Bengal politics. Babul has posted detailed information about why he wants to leave politics. Regarding his decision to retire from politics, Madan Mitra said, ‘It is his personal decision. He felt better so maybe he wanted to leave. But I have a very favorite song. Poet Alvida Na Kehna. Tell Alvida to the BJP, not politics. ‘

But is Madan directly inviting Babul Supriya in the grassroots? The Kamarhati MLA, however, said, “I have no opinion on joining the grassroots. I do not have the authority to invite him. However, if one player leaves the field, the player in the other team also says why he is leaving the field. Stay a while longer. Hey, why will Babul leave so soon, Guru has just started playing. ‘