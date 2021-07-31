announced about leaving BJP and will not join other party ‘I will not join another team’, Babul also deleted by writing on Facebook! ‘Dalbadal’ buzzing peaks …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Babul Supriya announced his political asceticism by posting on Facebook. He wrote that Trinamool, Congress or CPM are not joining anywhere. That post changed in a few hours. Former Union Minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo’s words were dropped from his Facebook post. And there is a lot of speculation about his political future. But is he also changing parties? With that, the tumultuous press has begun.

On Saturday afternoon, Babul Supriya suddenly posted an explosive on Facebook and said that he was leaving politics and the BJP. He also wrote, “I am not going to any other team. Trinamool, CPM, Congress are nowhere. Rest assured. No one called me. I’m not going anywhere. ” He further wrote, “I believe in one team. I have always supported Mohun Bagan. I have made only one party, BJP. ” But after a while, these few lines were dropped from his Facebook post. The mercury of politics has been rising since then.

Babul Supriya and Debashree Chowdhury were dropped during the recent cabinet reshuffle. At that time Mamata Banerjee expressed her sympathy for them. He said, “Has Babul become bad for them now?” Because, Babul expressed his anger on Facebook after losing the ministry. Even his distance from the state leadership was increasing for various reasons. This time ‘lightning without clouds’ happened. In addition, the exclusion of the ‘switching’ part from the Facebook post has further increased the speculation. It is to be noted that the story of Asansol MPs eating jhalmuri with Trinamool supremo is well known. So loud whispers in the political arena, but will Babul write his name in Didi’s party?

In 2014 and 2019, Babul Supriya won from Asansol twice in a row and became a BJP MP. He also became the state minister twice. But he did not get a full ministry. This time he was removed before the term of the ministry expired. He expressed his pride about it on Facebook. Ever since then, there has been speculation in Bengali politics surrounding Babul. On this day, all speculations came to an end and Babul declared himself a ‘political monk’. However, he kept the speculation of change of party alive.