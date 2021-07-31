Babul Supriyo will resign as member of parliament Resigns as MP, Babul Supriya clarifies to allay doubts – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He is also resigning as an MP In a line on his Facebook post, Babul Supriya clarified his decision to retire from politics.

On this day at 4.13 pm, Babul Supriya posted a long Facebook post There he gave a clear signal, this time he is leaving politics But the post did not specify whether he would resign as an MP. Babul later added a line to his post, “Yes, of course I am resigning as an MP.”

Babul Supriya is currently the MP of Asansol He has 6 terms till 2024 In 2014, Babul defeated Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress and was elected MP from Asansol. He defeated Munmun Sen in 2019 and was elected MP for the second time in Asansol.

Even if Babul leaves politics, questions are raised from some quarters as to whether he will resign as an MP or not Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh also demanded that Babul should resign as an MP before leaving politics. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also quipped, “He is still a member of the Lok Sabha. Have you submitted your resignation letter yet? ‘ Babul 7 responded to that suspicion in his Facebook post In a Facebook post made for the first time on this day, Babul claimed that he wants to leave politics and focus on social work But he wants to get ready for it Shortly afterwards, in that part of the Facebook post, Babul announced his resignation as an MP