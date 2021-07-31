Digitalization In Police Station In Alipore: One Click Match Old Case History! Malkhana police station went digital

# Alipore:

This time digital touch at Alipore police station. For so long, the paper-filled warehouse seemed to have become a headache for the Alipore police station warehouse officer and officer. The police had a big responsibility to save the important documents by watching the piles of paper and the rat race. Even though the case was over, his surroundings, the recovered materials and the documents were not there. Alipore police station was responsible for keeping accounts of thousands of old papers and confiscated weapons, gold and money. This time all the records will be kept digitally in the e-malkhana of Alipore police station. This time all the documents from 198 to 2000 were digitized.

With the permission of Alipore court, all the documents of Alipore police station from 198 to 2000 have been digitally recorded and the papers have been destroyed. The confiscated weapons are being sent to Kashipur Gunshell Factory. The old money is being sent to the Reserve Bank of India before the banknotes are seized. At present, the current money has been deposited in an account in each division of Kolkata Police. The gold will be sent to the Central Malkhana of Kolkata Police, from where it will be auctioned. Alipore Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arup Bandopadhyay said they benefited more from this method. However, no one is allowed to enter Malkhana without the permission of the four policemen.

Before, everyone used to travel to Malkhana. There was no difficulty in getting permission. This time in Alipore police station that permission will be given only to the officer-in-charge and additional officer-in-charge of the police station including the Malkhana chief and assistant. A card and a password have been made for everyone to enter the warehouse. Malkhana will be monitored by CCTV. This warehouse will always be monitored by CCTV cameras. This time we don’t have to take Malkhana’s file to Lalbazar. Information will match with one click.