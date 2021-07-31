Dilip Ghosh mocks at Babul Supriyo decision to leave politics ‘Shall I say uncle if my aunt has a mustache?’ Dilip refuses to give importance to Babul’s Facebook post – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: His clash with Babul Supriya has come to light before Despite announcing his resignation from the party and politics in a Facebook post, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh did not take Babul Supriya’s decision seriously. When asked about Babul’s resignation at the press conference, I can’t say who will do politics and when he will leave. If my aunt has a mustache, I will not say uncle. Even Babul, annoyed by the question about Babul Supriya, warned him to leave after the press conference.

On this day, Babul Supriya explained in a Facebook post that he is leaving politics Babul has even hinted at resigning as an MP Before the vote, Babul also admitted differences with some leaders of the state BJP leadership. Many people think that Babul has pointed to state president Dilip Ghosh without naming him

Asked about Babul’s Facebook post, Dilip Ghosh said, “I don’t see anyone’s Facebook or Twitter. I can’t say who will do politics, when will they do it, when will they leave Everyone has their own rights. ” Ignoring the hint of Babul’s resignation, Dilip’s counter-question is, “Such news comes every day. Has he submitted his resignation letter? If my aunt has a mustache, I will tell her what to say, aunty He is still our colleague, MP. After that, the BJP state president warned to end the press conference if he asked any more questions about Babul.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “If Babul leaves politics, it is not just the BJP, it is the loss of politics. He is always very emotional The party leadership must convince him to stop making this decision.