Jago Bangla Ajanta Biswas: Jago Bangla Writing Jer! CPM decides to show Anil’s daughter Ajanta Biswas …

#Kolkata: Ajanta Biswas, daughter of Anil Biswas, has termed Trinamool Congress spokesperson Mamata Banerjee as ‘the best Bengali woman politician in history’. As soon as the controversy reached its climax, Ajanta Biswas faced a show-cause in the team. The CPM’s Kolkata district committee has directed the party’s organizing committee to seek Ajanta’s explanation for the article. Because if the answer to the show is received in writing, then the team will take the next decision.

In the last few days, there was growing anger among the party over the publication of Ajanta’s writings in a few installments in the mouthpiece of the Trinamool. The pressure was mounting because the leadership did not take any action. The party workers on the ground floor were expressing their anger to the leadership. The concerned committee was then directed to show cause to Ajanta on Saturday.

Incidentally, he has been in practice since the day the first installment of the writing was published. But all eyes were on what Anilkanya wrote about Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee in the northern editorial titled ‘Women’s Power in Bangara Politics’. Today, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Jago Bangla’s Anil Kanya has published an editorial on the third and last installment of women’s power in Bengali politics, which includes Mamata Banerjee. In today’s article, Anil Kanya discusses in detail how Mamata Banerjee entered Bengali politics in the late seventies, how she passed step by step. Anil Kanya has also touched on the story of how he came to power by winning the hearts of the people by using Singur-Nandigram as a tool. History professor Ajanta Bhuyshi praised women-centric projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Swasthyasathi. Besides, the work of the Chief Minister in the Corona situation has also been praised by him.

Anil Biswas is in the same seat with Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharya of the Bengal CPM. The party’s state committee secretary has never held a parliamentary post except as a member of the politburo. However, his importance in the party’s highest policy-making committee was immense. Anil Biswas, the eternal face of the CPM in Bengal, is credited with his contribution to making the organization stand on solid ground. There is no doubt in the minds of the left that the way the praise for the one-time chief and strongest rival of the CPM, Trinamool leader, has come up in the writings of A Hen Anil Biswas’s daughter, Professor Ajanta Biswas, has left the political circles feeling uneasy.

