Jago Bangla | Mamata Banerjee | Anil’s daughter Ajanta wrote Mamata’s contribution, a new history of debate has been written today

#Kolkata: The guess is true. Finally, Ajanta Biswas, daughter of late CPM leader Anil Biswas, grabbed the pen of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Today, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Jago Bangla’s Anil Kanya has published an editorial on the third and last installment of women’s power in Bengali politics, which includes Mamata Banerjee.

In today’s article, Anil Kanya discusses in detail how Mamata Banerjee entered Bengali politics in the late seventies, how she passed step by step. Anil Kanya has also touched on the story of how he came to power by winning the hearts of the people by using Singur-Nandigram as a tool. History professor Ajanta Bhuyshi praised women-centric projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Swasthyasathi. Besides, the work of the Chief Minister in the Corona situation has also been praised by him.

Ajanta Biswas has written a three installment article in Jago Bangla under the title ‘Women Power in Bengali Politics’. From the pre-independence era, the contribution of Bengali women in socio-politics has come up in Ajanta’s writings, Mamata has also come. Ajanta’s father was a pillar of the CPM party, holding the hand of Anil Biswas, the CPM spokesperson and Ganashakti’s Ramrama editor. Naturally, why did he choose Jago Bangla Patrika for his daughter’s writing, why is he overwhelmed with the question of Mamata in Bengali politics. It is heard that even within the CPM there is enough practice about this, there is heat. A group of people are saying that Alimuddin may ask Anil’s daughter for an answer.

And according to sources close to Anil’s daughter, the situation has changed Anil Kanya’s attitude towards Mamata Banerjee. And in his case, like the five, Mamata Banerjee herself contacted and searched. So he did not forget to mention his name in an objective way while completing the circle.