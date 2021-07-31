KMC announced vaccine help for elderly and bedridden people at Home | The municipality will give great benefits in vaccinating the elderly and bedridden! Announcement of Firhad Hakim …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta Municipality (KMC) has taken humanitarian initiatives for the city’s senior citizens. From now on, sick, bedridden, people over the age of eighty will be vaccinated at home. This was announced by Firhad Hakim, Chief Administrator of Kolkata Municipality on Saturday’s ‘Talk to KMC’ program.

Coronation infection is not under control in the state due to strict restrictions. However, in order to prevent corona, the Kolkata Municipality has also insisted on vaccination as well as abiding by the rules. But in many cases, the elderly and the bedridden or the sick are not able to get the vaccine (Kolkata Covid-19 Vaccination) at the municipal immunization center. Even on the ‘Talk to KMC’ program, many senior citizens have called and informed about this problem. That is why the Calcutta Municipality has taken this program in consultation with the State Health Department. On the same day, Firhad Hakim said that only those who are above 60 years of age will be vaccinated against corona at home. In addition, those who are bedridden and sick above the age of 60 will also be vaccinated by the municipal staff at their homes. Each of them will be vaccinated as a ‘special case’.

However, there are several rules in this program. On the same day, Firhad said that in case of vaccination of those above 80 years of age or those in bed, all the adults in the household should be vaccinated beforehand. Then the person who needs to be vaccinated should go to the immunization center of the municipality and take the xerox and original of his Aadhaar card. And in case of sick or bedridden people above 60 years of age, they have to submit a certificate from the doctor.

However, the vaccine will not be available immediately after registering at the vaccination center. The staff of the municipality will leave the phone number, then they will come and call at the specified time. “It’s not a door-to-door vaccine, it’s a humanitarian effort by the Kolkata Municipality for the sick, bedridden, and the elderly,” Firhad said on Talk to KMC. The measures have been taken in consultation with the state health secretary. ”