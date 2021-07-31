Kunal Ghosh attacks Suvendu Adhikari || Trinamool retaliates against Shuvendu’s sarcasm

#Kolkata: Kolkata Waterlogged when it rains a little. Many complain about this. The last two days of continuous rains have caused waterlogging in many parts of the city from north to south. However, due to the activities of the municipality (KMC), the water level in several areas has gone down. But there is still water scattered in a few places. This time, the ruling party (TMC) was ridiculed by BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Shuvendu said, ‘Kolkata was supposed to become London. Ordinary people see the deplorable condition of water only when it rains a little.

In the election campaign, other leaders of the BJP, starting from the Prime Minister, promised before the vote that Kolkata would be made an ideal metropolis. But despite that, the citizens of the city have confidence in the Trinamool Congress. The fruits of which are being suffered ‘. According to Shuvendu Adhikari, the people of Bengal later saw the Ganges at the door. And now you see the water of the sewer at the door. It is in this language that Shuvendu mocked the ruling party and the government over the city’s water woes. In this context, the Trinamool has counter-attacked Shuvendu. Kunal Ghosh, one of the general secretaries of the organization, gave a scathing reply to Shuvendu about the ‘sewer water project at the door’.

Kunal Ghosh said, ‘His mind is a sewer. Those who have a sewer in their mouth and a sewer in their mind cannot say anything outside of it. If you don’t change your eyes, the sewer of your mind will come out. ‘ However, Kunal Ghosh did not stop there. Kunal added by stabbing Shuvendu, “The vulture’s eyes are always on the run.” Kunal Ghosh blamed Shuvendu for the water logging in Kolkata. His question is that one of the reasons for the accumulation of water in the city is that the canal has not been repaired. He was the Minister of Irrigation for a long time, why he did not take initiative in canal reform? Who forbade the canal to be repaired? Why this dilapidated condition of Kolkata canals? Shuvendu Adhikari has to give his answer.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI