Leaving politics, Babul clarified in a Facebook post! MP resigns today? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The speculation that has been going on for the last few days has come true In a new post on Facebook, Babul Supriya explained that he is leaving politics According to BJP sources, he can also resign from the post of MP today However, in a Facebook post, Babul Supriya made it clear that he would not join any other party, including the Trinamool Congress. Babul Supriya also said that he has understood that one can serve the society without politics Babul 7 is currently the MP of Asansol Babul 7 lost the assembly election by contesting from Taliganj constituency

Babul 7 was dropped from the Union Cabinet a few days ago Since then, in several of his posts on social media, rumors have been circulating that Babul is leaving politics In the end, that speculation came true

Details coming …