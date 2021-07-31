Metro service to start between Sealdah to Sector 5 before Kali Puja Kali Pujo Metro Sealdah to Sector 5? Trial run starts till Phulbagan – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The trial run of East West Metro between Phulbagan and Sealdah started on Saturday Metro officials hope that if all goes according to plan, the Metro Rail will be able to run from Kalipujo Phulbagan to Sealdah with passengers this year. If that goal is not met, the service will start by December 25 In that case, it is possible to travel directly from Sealdah to Sector Five by pressing the East West Metro. The East-West Metro service from Sector Five to Phulbagan started in February last year.

The launch of Metro service from Sealdah to Sector Five will greatly benefit those working in the field of information technology. Sealdah metro station has also been renovated keeping in mind the passenger pressure Metro officials estimate that the Sealdah station will handle 40,000 passengers per hour during peak hours when the service begins. With this in mind, passengers will be able to board the train simultaneously from both sides of the platform at Sealdah station. Passengers will have access to 16 escalators, 5 lifts and a total of 16 stairs inside and outside the station.

Platform screen door 8 installed at Sealdah station Photo – Paradip Ghosh

Each station on the East West Metro will have platform screen door 8 Sealdah station also has 24 screen doors on each platform These glass doors will open and close on the platform along with the metro door

According to the metro authorities, the distance from Sealdah to Phulbagan is about one and a half to two kilometers Metro 6 will run at a speed of about eighty kilometers per hour with passengers As a result, it will be possible to reach Phulbagan from Sealdah in a couple of minutes Trial run 7 started from Saturday Passengers will then be allowed to travel on this part of the East-West Metro only if the Railway Board meets various safety standards step by step.