New Transfer portal launched by Bratya Basu | State big announcement about the transfer of teachers! New ‘Utsashree’ portal launched …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government launched an online transfer portal for teacher transfers. The portal was originally created to simplify and make transparent the transfer process of teachers and non-teaching staff. He was inaugurated by Education Minister Bratya Basu on Saturday. From now on, the challenge for the school education department is to make the transfer process of teachers faster. Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “For the first time in the country, we have created a complete portal through which several lakh teachers will get benefits. Non-teaching staff will also get benefits.” On the same day, Education Minister Bratya Basu also said, “No file can be stuck for more than 24 hours. The whole matter will be monitored through this portal.”

In this case, the state has made several rules for transfer application through this new portal. In this case

1) He has worked in his own school for at least five years and he can apply for transfer.

2) No transfer application can be made in the case of any school located within 25 km of the present school in the secondary field and in the case of any other school primary in its own cycle.

3) If the transfer order is ignored, re-application cannot be made within seven years.

In this case, there are many complaints that the No Objection Certificate is not available from the school to apply for transfer. According to the state school education department, the school education department can take necessary steps if no school is given no objection in this regard. Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said, “The portal will be launched from midnight on Sunday. Distance will be given priority in case of transfer.” On the other hand, the Department of School Education has given details on how to apply for Mutual Transfer and General Transfer.

In case of mutual transfer, the request has to be sent after receiving the matching pair and if it is accepted, the joint application has to be submitted online for consideration. In that case, if the matching pair is not known, the applicant will submit the application for Mutual Transfer online so that other applicants can see it online.

The Department of School Education has laid down a number of rules for general transfers.

1) In this case, teachers can submit the names of three possible schools using a unique ID. The application will reach online to the primary school teacher, the lower school inspector and the secondary school teacher to the head teacher.

2) After verification, the application of the primary teacher will reach the primary school parliament and the application of the secondary teacher will reach the district school inspector.

3) In case of application in other district, the application of primary teacher will be considered and in case of application of primary teacher, the application will be sent to school service commission.

4) Finally, the transfer order of the primary teacher from the primary board and the transfer of secondary teachers will be issued by the School Service Commission.

Education Minister Bratya Basu also said that the portal is working properly or it will be monitored by 20 officials. In that case, the transfer application will be disposed of within a month, he said.

Somraj Banerjee.