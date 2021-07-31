Plans to Run Marathon to encourage athletes in Olympic | Dilip Ghosh’s ‘big event’ to encourage Olympic athletes! Water in the plan? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is underway. There, Indian athletes have joined the fight to win medals for the country. And to encourage those athletes, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had planned to run a ‘marathon’ in Kolkata. But the BJP’s hopes were dashed by the Kolkata Police.

The BJP had planned to run the ‘marathon’ on Sunday. Despite the name ‘marathon’, the BJP had planned to run a little more than 4 km from Shyambazar to Dharmatala. And their main goal was to encourage Indian athletes through this race. But before implementing the plan, the administration prevented it. The plan to hold the marathon in Corona was practically thwarted by the Kolkata police.

Prakash Das and Govinda Roy, two general secretaries of the Youth Morcha, were given the task of carrying out this plan. Besides, Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also scheduled to take part in the marathon. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was also supposed to run. But the Calcutta Police did not agree to implement this plan.

The BJP on Friday sent a letter to the Kolkata police asking for their consent to the program. But as the answer of the Kolkata police was ‘no’, the Gerua camp got a little depressed. However, it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. According to Kolkata police sources, the corona ban is still partially enforced in the state. Therefore, the proposal of this ‘marathon’ run by the BJP is not going to be agreed at the moment.