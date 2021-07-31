Reasons behind Babul Supriyo’s decision to leave politics Singer Babul knew the taste of failure, success in politics from the beginning is tomorrow? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Why is Babul Supriyar suddenly disillusioned in politics? Within the BJP’s ears, Babul has been angry for a long time for various reasons. But the Union Ministry was probably infuriated But Babul Supriya, a celebrity-turned-politician, could no longer cope with the defeat in the Assembly elections and the loss of his ministry. Babul also clarified in his Facebook post on the same day that the push to lose the ministry was one of the reasons for his resignation from politics.

Inside the BJP, he has to run in the Assembly elections against his will. Twice MP Babul could not accept this decision from his mind But since the decision was backed by the approval of Narendra Modi-Amit Shah, Babul took to the field without realizing it. On top of that, he was nominated as a candidate in a strong grassroots base like Tollygunge In the end, the MP of Asansol had to leave the field with the guilt of defeat on his head

As a Union Minister and a two-time Member of Parliament, it was difficult to digest the shock of defeat. Babul was removed from the Union Cabinet like a drop of salt on a thorn wound. All in all, the situation is such that he has to be punished for losing the vote Babul could not accept the decision to lose the ministry even though he accepted the defeat of shame by standing in the polls. In a close circle, he expressed his desire to leave politics

However, sources close to Babul say that the rise of singer Babul came after a long battle in Bollywood. As a result, he learned to cope with success and failure But the rise of political Babylon is at a rocket speed He has been getting success one after another from the beginning After winning the election in 2014, he has also taken charge of the ministry, as well as important ministries such as urban development. He was also given the responsibility of overseeing the East West Metro project in Kolkata by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After that, in 2019, Babul won the re-election and became a minister His importance also increases in state politics As a result, he did not taste failure in the political bubble election, nor did he experience the stumbling block in the complex numbers of politics.

But before the Assembly elections, one unfavorable situation after another was waiting for the political Babul. It is not so much a challenge of the opposition, it is more a matter of creating one’s own party Babul Supriya could not show the patience to come out of that complicated twist of party politics That is what the political circles are explaining Political analysts say that most successful personalities from other worlds do not have the patience to play this snake ludo in politics.

Talking to Babul’s opponents and close quarters in the BJP, the essence that is emerging is that Babul’s experience in the clear state BJP has never been pleasant. The main reason is his clash with state president Dilip Ghosh The state president of the party has repeatedly got into a fight with Babul in public He has also been publicly ridiculed Babul’s relatives allege that Dilip’s words have repeatedly been ignored in the media by the Asansol MP. Even after the news of Babul’s resignation came out on this day, Dilip has shown the same attitude

According to Babul’s relatives, one of the main reasons for Babul’s or BJP’s victory in Asansol was the large number of non-Bengali votes. Asansol’s yoga guru Ram Dev also has a lot of fans Babul himself has repeatedly expressed his confidence in Ram Dev Moreover, Asansol’s business community has always maintained good relations with the ruling party at the Center as it is a mining area. Agnimitra Pal, known as the leader of Dilip Ghosh Shibir, was fielded in the assembly elections in Asansole. Coincidentally, he won According to the camp close to Babul, Agnimitra was nominated by Dilip Ghosh Shibir to corner Babul in his khastaluk Asansol. Not only Agnimitra Pal, but also BJP district president of West Burdwan Laxman Gharui has won the election this time. Babylon’s relationship with him was not good at all