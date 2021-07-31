Saugata Roy advises Babul Supriyo not to resign from parliament ‘Don’t resign’, Babul advised Saugatar! News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Both of them believe in two ideologies politically They have also attacked each other politically But after hearing that Babul Supriya had decided to quit politics, Trinamool MP Saugat Roy advised him not to resign as an MP. Not only in terms of political experience, but also in age who is the elder of Babylon

On the same day, Babul Supriya posted on Facebook and informed that he is resigning from politics Not only that, Babul 7 has made it clear that he is also giving up the MP post of Asansol

Trinamool MP Saugat Roy said after receiving the news of Babul’s resignation from politics, “Babul was very saddened by the forced stand in the Assembly elections and the subsequent defeat. He is not a politician like us We have survived in politics despite being beaten Maybe Babylon 7 made such a decision out of frustration However, I will forbid him to resign as an MP Because people have elected him till 2024 If he resigns now, the people of Asansol will be treated unfairly. “

While Saugat Roy is sympathetic to Babul, another Trinamool leader, Kunal Ghosh, has joked that Babul is doing ‘drama’. He claimed that Babul was threatening to resign after losing the ministry and bargaining with the party. Kunal demanded that Babul should resign as an MP before leaving politics The Asansol MP, however, said in a Facebook post that he was also resigning as an MP.